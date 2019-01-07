Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 likely to debut with Rs. 9,500 (~$136) price by January end

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung is now gearing up to introduce its new Galaxy M series of smartphones. Fresh information reveals that the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones will be made official by the end of this month. The Galaxy M10 is expected to debut with a starting price of Rs. 9,500 (~$136).

The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are likely to go official by January end in India. Samsung is rumored to hold a global launch for these phones and then make them available in wider markets in the coming months. The Galaxy M20 may cost around Rs. 15,000 ($215). Both smartphones are expected to debut as the first Samsung phones with Infinity-V display.

The Galaxy M series will be replacing Galaxy J, Galaxy On and Galaxy C series of smartphones that came with AMOLED screens. The upcoming Galaxy M phones will be featuring 6-inch LCD panels. The Galaxy M10 and M20 phones are rumored to arrive with dual rear cameras. The dual camera setups on both phones are expected to feature a wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy M10 smartphone could be fueled by the Exynos 7870 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. It may feature an inbuilt storage of 32 GB. On the other side, the Galaxy M20 is speculated to be powered by the new Exynos 7904 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It may come with a higher storage capacity of 64 GB. The M20 could be the first Samsung phone to come with 5,000mAh battery.

There is no confirmation on whether the Galaxy M10 and M20 phones will feature Android Oreo or the latest Android Pie OS. Samsung is expected to refine the software experience on the M10 and M20 smartphones by cutting down on the bloatware. As far as the Galaxy M30 phone is concerned, a recent report has already leaked its vital information. It is expected to go official in February.

(via)