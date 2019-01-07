Xiaomi Mi A2 gets a permanent price cut in India

Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi A2 in India. The price slash should cement the phone’s position as a recommended device under the INR 20,000 (~$280) category.

Starting today, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone will be sold for less irrespective of the variant you settle for. The 4GB RAM version with 64GB of internal storage is now priced at INR 13,999 (~$200). When it launched its price tag was INR 16,999 (~$243), though it did get a price cut of INR 1,000 (~$15) in November.

If you want more storage and more RAM, then you can grab the 6GB + 128GB version which is now priced at INR. 15,999 (~$229), down from its launch price of INR. 19,999 (~$286).

The Mi A2 packs a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. It has dual 12MP + 20MP cameras on its back and a 20MP selfie camera. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have an audio jack nor a MicroSD card slot.

The phone ran Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box when it was announced but it has now received an update to Android Pie and should get updated to Android Q too.

READ MORE: Xiaomi announces Mi Power bank 3 Pro with 45W dual fast charging

You can buy the Mi A2 right now at these new prices on the official Xiaomi online store and on Amazon India. Xiaomi says offline stores will also sell at the reduced prices. The price slash is applicable to all color variants.

(Source)