Leaked Galaxy M30 specs reveal it will come with three rear cameras

The Galaxy M30 is one of the three new Galaxy M-series smartphones set for release soon. Some of the specs of the device have surfaced online and it includes some key details.

The Galaxy M30 will come with a 6.38-inch display with a 2220 x 1080 resolution and according to rumors, it will rock an Infinity-U display which is Samsung‘s version of the water-drop notch.

The notch of the Galaxy M30 will house a 16MP for selfies while three cameras will grace its back. The primary rear camera is a 16MP sensor and it is paired with two 5MP sensors.

The source says the phone will have a massive 5,000mAh battery. A large battery capacity should help this device sell in the markets it is headed to. The phone will measure 159 x 75.1 mm and have a thickness of 8.4mm thanks to the big battery.

The phone already appeared on Geekbench a few weeks ago and we know it will be powered by the Exynos 7885 paired with 4GB of RAM. It will also run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Galaxy M30, M20, and M10 should be announced very soon. India is expected to be the first market to get them.

(Source, Via)