First render of the iPhone XI shows Apple will join the triple camera bandwagon this year

The 2018 iPhones are still fresh and won’t get successors until about 9 months from now. However, that doesn’t mean work (at least the design stage) hasn’t already started on the successors. If you are eager to know what the next iPhone or the iPhone XI may look like, then this new leak should interest you.

OnLeaks has shared a render that gives us our very first look at Apple‘s next smartphone – the iPhone XI 2019. The image shows only the rear of the device but it is a big reveal nonetheless.

Back from September 2019, I bring you the very 1st and very early glimpse at which I guess #Apple will unveil as #iPhoneXI!!! Yes, time has already come to meet the new #iPhone through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of new coming Partner @digitindia -> https://t.co/b6SxFUS2tx pic.twitter.com/97jrlTHQ5G — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2019

Based on the image, we see the iPhone XI 2019 will come with three rear cameras. The cameras and LED flash are arranged in a squircle positioned in the top left corner of the phone. The arrangement of the cameras and the LED flash is a bit odd thanks to the microphone which has also been squeezed into the setup.

There is already an outrage on the internet with respect to the design but OnLeaks said the upcoming iPhone(s) is still at the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) stage, so there is a possibility the final design might be different.

It was also revealed that Apple will launch three iPhones this year just like it did last year.

