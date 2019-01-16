Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications, schematics revealed in big leak

Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy M series smartphones on Jan. 28. Even though the South Korean company hasn’t confirmed on the names of the new Galaxy M phones that will be unveiled later this month, rumors are rife that the company will be announcing Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones. The design and key specs of the Galaxy M20 have already leaked. Today, the specifications of the Galaxy M10 along with its schematics have appeared on Samsung CS Portal website. The leak was first revealed on SlashLeaks.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Design

Previous reports have claimed that the upcoming Galaxy M10 will be an entry-level smartphone. The leaked schematics of the phone reveal that it will be sporting an Infinity-V display design with a thick chin. The back panel of the phone features an LED flash enabled dual camera setup. However, it lacks support for fingerprint scanner.

A speaker is placed above the front camera which resides in the display notch. The volume rocker and power key are on the right edge of the smartphone. The bottom edge has a microphone, a microUSB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The left side of the phone features a SIM card tray.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications

The dimensions of the Galaxy M10 are 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.7 and it weighs 160 grams. It is fitted with a 6.2-inch In-Cell IPS LCD screen of 6.2 inches which carries support for HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The smartphone will be fueled by Exynos 7872 chipset which was announced in January last year. The M10 will be the first phone to feature it. The handset will be available in 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variants. There is no information available on the storage of the phone in the new leak. There is a possibility that the two RAM variants may respectively feature 16 GB and 32 GB of storage. The handset will be fueled by a 3,400mAh battery.

The Galaxy M10 will come preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The dual camera setup on the rear of the M10 will be featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Both the lenses lack support for autofocus. There is no information available on the configuration on the selfie camera of the M10 in the new leak. The smartphone could be priced around Rs. 10,000 (~$140) in India.

