Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro now supports Netflix HD and HDR content

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei P20 Pro are two true flagship smartphones from the Chinese company, which has already dethroned Apple from the second position in the worldwide smartphone shipments. Both the phones come with a premium design and best-in-class camera experience.

While the phone comes with support for HDR and Full HD content, it was not able to stream HD videos from online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube among others as both the phones lacked support for Widevine L1 certification.

However, the Chinese company has now released an update for the Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro that brings support for Widevine L1 certifications, enabling the smartphones to stream HD videos as well as play HDR content.

The latest software update for the Huawei P20 Pro is EMUI 9,0 which is based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It enables HD as well as HDR streaming, which then enables cinematic like visuals on a hand-held device. Since both the smartphones — Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro — come with an OLED display with HDR10 compatibility, this will further increase the multimedia consumption experience on the phone.

The new update for the smartphones also brings gesture-based navigation which is very useful in a full-screen smartphone; second-generation GPU Turbo technology that boosts the phone’s performance; and redesigned settings menu among other things.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch QHD+ display while the Huawei P20 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, the Mate 20 Pro is powered by Kirin 980 while the P20 Pro is powered by its predecessor Kirin 970 and both phones support up to 8GB of RAM.

Both the smartphones are focused on offering an enhanced and unique camera experience and comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 40MP + 20MP + 8MP sensors. On the front side, both devices feature a 24MP snapper.

While the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was running Android Pie-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box, the P20 Pro comes pre-installed with Android Oreo-based EMUI 9. With this new update, it has now been updated to EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie.