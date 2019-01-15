New update for Huawei Nova 3 and Honor 10 brings Bone ID support and new security patch

Users of Huawei Nova 3 and Honor 10 smartphones have received a new software update which brings support for several new features. The Huawei Nova 3 is getting updated to v9.0.0.181 (C00E87R1P6) while the Honor 10 is getting v9.0.0.181 (C00E181R1P20).

The update for Nova 3 is about 457MB while the update for Honor 10 is about 364MB. The new update brings support for a feature that lets users use your voice to unlock your phone and make payments, new Android security patch, among others.

The feature, named Bone ID, uses bone conduction technology to match the pattern of the voice of the user. Using this Bone ID, owners can simply use their voice to unlock their phone or authorize payment transactions.

Notably, this is the biggest update for both these smartphones till date. It brings support for FlyPods Pro Bluetooth headsets and payments function which can now be controlled through voice-based commands. For those who are unaware, FlyPods Pro is a wireless Bluetooth headset launched by Huawei in October 2018 along with Honor Magic 2 smartphone.

The update also brings a new version of the Android system security patch, ensuring that the smartphones are up-to-date in terms of security to minimize risks. It also brings fixes for screen playback issues where the screen turns black during multi-tasking.

The company has also introduced a few AI-based features such as AI Smart Scheduling that enhances the phone’s gaming experience. Huawei is currently rolling out the update over-the-air (OTA) and should be available for everyone to update.

Huawei recently announced that it will be blocking third-party launchers on EMUI 9 in its efforts to improve the user experience on its budget smartphones. However, users are not happy with this move from the Chinese company as the company is taking an easy way out instead of solving the problem.