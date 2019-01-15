Xiaomi CEO hints that flagship smartphone Mi 9 will have better fast charging technology

Xiaomi’s new independent brand Redmi recently launched its latest budget smartphone — Redmi Note 7 which went on sale today and was sold out in just 8 minutes and 36 seconds. The phone supports 18W fast charging but the charger needs to be purchased separately.

While Xiaomi CEO was promoting the 18W fast charger for the Redmi Note 7 through a Weibo post, someone inquired if the Xiaomi‘s upcoming Mi 9 smartphone will have 24W fast charging support or more. In response to that, Lei Jun said that it will definitely be faster and good.

There are rumors making rounds that the Mi 9 flagship smartphone will come with support for 32W fast charging technology and 3,500mAh battery. While Lei Jun confirmed that the phone will have a better fast charging technology support, he has not revealed any more details.

Rumors indicate that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with a waterdrop notch display and is expected to house a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Dull HD+ resolution. It is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm chipset but it’s confirmed that the phone won’t be featuring X50 LTE modem that offers 5G connectivity. Instead, the SD855 will come equipped with X24 LTE modem.

While the phone’s 3,500mAh battery is said to support 32W fast charging technology, the Mi 9 won’t carry support for wireless charging. A recent report had claimed that it could be the first smartphone from the company to arrive with triple rear cameras.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is speculated to carry a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (approximately $436) for the base model that includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Although the company has not yet announced the launch date, reports indicate that the Mi 9 will be launched in March or it could be showcased at MWC 2019.