Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus 3C approved, China launch could be at March beginning

Samsung will be debuting the Galaxy S10 series which includes Galaxy S10 E, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones in the coming month on Feb. 20 through the Unpacked 2019 event. The launch event will be held in San Francisco, U.S. The South Korean company is working on a strategy to regain popularity in China. It has recently launched Galaxy A9s, Galaxy A8s and Galaxy A6s in the past few months. It appears that the company is now preparing itself to launch the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phones in China since these phones have 3C certification in China.

Before a smartphone goes official in China, it is required to receive approval from many certification bodies and one of them is China Compulsory Certificate (CCC). The China variant’s S10 and S10 Plus phones with respective model numbers SM-G9730 and SM-G9750 have been spotted on the database of 3C which indicates that these phones will go official in China in the near future.

Last year, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus were made official on Feb. 25. These devices were official announced in China on March 6. Since the Galaxy S10 series are launching five days earlier then the S9 models, there is a possibility that China may receive the new flagship phones at the beginning of March.

The box package of the Galaxy S10 duo will include EP-TA200 charger which supports 9V/1.67A and 5V/2A charging rates. It is the very same charger that comes bundled with other flagship phones from Samsung such as Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant and foldable Galaxy Flex to arrive with monstrous battery sizes

The Galaxy S10 is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch punch-hole Infinity-O AMOLED display. It will be packed with a 3,100mAh battery. The S10+ may house a larger screen of 6.4 inches and it may feature 3,500mAh battery.

Both phones are expected to come equipped with common features such as Exynos 9820 / Snapdragon 855 chipset variants, in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras. The S10 will have a single camera on its front while the S10 Plus will be featuring dual front-facing shooters.

An entry-level version of the Galaxy S10 dubbed as Galaxy S10 E is also expected to debut alongside S10 and S10 Plus phones on Feb. 20. The S10 E phone hasn’t appeared on 3C which suggests that the country may not receive it.

(via)