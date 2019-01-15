Vivo Y91 with waterdrop notch, Helio P22 SoC and dual rear cameras launched in India

Today, China-based Vivo has quietly launched its latest budget smartphone for the Indian market — Vivo Y91. The phone was launched in the Philippines in November last year and was made available in Pakistan last month.

In India, the Vivo Y91 is priced at Rs. 10,990 which roughly converts to $155 and is currently available for purchase through the official Vivo India e-shop. However, it looks like the phone is being sold at introductory pricing and could be sold at Rs. 11,990 (~$169) later.

The phone is available in Ocean Blue and Starry Black colors with a gradient texture. The smartphone comes bundled with a free Bluetooth earphone. Further, the company is also offering an exchange offer (only for old Vivo smartphones), no-cost EMI, and 15-day replacement with the purchase of the new smartphone.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y91 features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display that supports HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot that enables storage expansion up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while on the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the Dual SIM smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GLONASS, GPS, and a micro-USB 2.0 port. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,030mAh battery with support for smart power management feature.