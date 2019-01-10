Mysterious “The Waterdrop” Vivo phone image leaked with never before seen design

The year 2018 was fabulous for Vivo as it began with the launch of the X20 Plus UD as the world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner. In June, it unveiled the Vivo NEX flagship which came with innovative features like notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera. At the end of the year, the Chinese manufacturer released the Vivo NEX Dual Display with front and rear facing screens. It appears that the company is now gearing up to start the year 2019 with a bang by launching a remarkable smartphone. Popular tipster Ice Universe has claimed that Vivo is working a smartphone that is codenamed as “The Waterdrop” and has claimed that it will be sporting a very unique design that has been never seen on any other smartphone before. He has also shared a leaked image that shows off a corner of the smartphone.

At the beginning of 2018, Vivo had teased the Vivo APEX concept phone with unexpected design. The smartphone was later on made available in the market as Vivo NEX. It seems that the company is going to apply the same strategy by teasing a new smartphone with remarkable design.

The leakster has claimed that “The Waterdrop” smartphone is inspired from the cosmic detector in the “The Three-Body Problem.” The below shown leaked image suggests that the upcoming Vivo phone will be sporting a durable and smooth metal or glass body.

Crazy phone have begun to leak, it is said that this is vivo a mysterious smartphone code-named "The Waterdrop", this phone will subvert people's past perception of smartphones, this is the back of the phone design, play your imagination.

Coming soon！ #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/TNN1ht5NVZ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2019

There is a possibility that “The Waterdrop” smartphone may not feature any hardware buttons or holes for ports. The rear shell of the phone curves towards its middle frame. It could be sporting a very narrow middle frame. The tipster has claimed that it will be first ever device in the history of mobile phones to sport the new design.

Read More: Vivo NEX Dual Display teardown shows how hard it is to disassemble and repair

Last year, Vivo had showcased the Vivo APEX concept model at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 tech trade show in February. The tipster hasn’t shared any information on the specifications of the mysterious “The Waterdrop” Vivo phone. The Chinese manufacturer may unleash it at the MWC 2019 event in the coming month.

(source)