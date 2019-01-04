Vivo NEX Dual Display teardown shows how hard it is to disassemble and repair

After the Nubia X, the new Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition is the second smartphone to come with two screens, one on the front and one of the back, in order to minimize the bezels without the need of a notch. The display usually represents the hardest component to remove when it comes to disassembling a smartphone. Indeed, according to the first teardown of the first flagship made in China, the phone is hard to disassemble and repair. The disassembly process is hard especially because you need to remove two displays, but not only for that.

The photos published show that Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition has a very busy motherboard with several components directly attached to it. We are talking about both the displays, the triple camera module found on the back and attached to the motherboard separately, antennas and more. So, people who want to disassemble the phone will have to remove two glued displays as well as all those connectors. In order to remove the displays, a heat gun is required. The teardown highlighted the motherboard as well as all the sensors of the rear triple camera.

Vivo NEX Dual Display is equipped with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a secondary 2 MP depth sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 3D TOF Camera with an f/1.3 aperture. It has no front cameras because the secondary display allows using the rear cameras as selfie cameras as well. According to the experts who made the teardown, Vivo NEX Dual Display is not easy to disassemble and repair, so you should be careful not to break it and it is recommended not to proceed any disassembly on your own unless you are an expert technician.

(Source, Via)