Buy The Tronsmart PB10 And Xiaomi 2 in 1 Power Bank & Charger For Lowered Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Looking for a portable power bank that helps you keep your phone charged especially in times of an emergency like power cuts?



You are likely to come across a wide selection of power banks that would normally set you back a pretty penny. Much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a power bank, GeekBuying is now doling out noteworthy discounts on top-branded power banks.

Aside from taking full advantage of the aforesaid discounts, you can save a considerable amount of extra money simply by applying the specific coupon code at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

Tronsmart PB10 10000mAh Mini Power Bank

This palm-sized power bank comes with a robust 10000mAh high capacity that can charge your mobile device on the go. Moreover, the device features a digital LED display that enables you to keep a track of the power left in the increments of 1 percent.

The PB10 comes with faster recharging that lets you charge this Tronsmart-branded power bank in a flash. This feature-rich power bank would normally set you back $17.99, but you can now buy it for just $15.99 on GeekBuying.

You can extend this 11 percent discount simply by applying coupon code GIZ_2019NEW1 before placing your order. The coupon helps you save an extra $1 by reducing the original asking price of the Tronsmart PB10 power bank to only $14.99.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for a limited period of time.

Xiaomi 2 in 1 Power Bank & Charger

Backed by a 5000mAh capacity battery that can efficiently charge your smart devices, this 2-in-1 power bank, and charger from Xiaomi can also be used as a dual=port power bank. It comes with a newfangled high-brightness case that not enhances the overall appearances of the device but also ensures it fits snugly in your palm.

The Xiaomi 2 in 1 Power Bank & Charger usually sell for $53.83, but you can now get your hands on it for a dropped price of just $34.99 on GeekBuying. But if this 35 percent discount doesn’t impress you much, you can use the coupon code GIZ_HYYHZVWD to get an extra $13 off.

In order words, you can reduce the device’s already lowered the original asking price further down to just $21.99 before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button by using the above-mentioned coupon. You can follow this link to grab the discount before the promo wraps up!