Nokia 8.1 and 7 Plus kernel source code and Pixel 3 Night Sight camera for Nokia 8 released

New important software-related elements are now available for three of the most important smartphones from HMD Global: the new Nokia 8.1 and the older Nokia 7 Plus and 8. The Finnish brand just released the kernel source code for the Nokia 8.1 and 7 Plus. In case you never heard about it, it is a component which plays a key role in the development of custom ROMs and kernels allowing to customize a smartphone in a radical way by completely modifying its operating system. By releasing the kernel source code for these handsets, HMD Global accomplished the GPL (General Public License) rules which say that modified source code should always be published in readable format once it is compiled and distributed by smartphones manufacturers.

But don’t expect out of the ordinary custom ROM development for Nokia 8.1 and 7 Plus because currently these devices cannot be unlocked. Indeed, Nokia 8 is the only device released by HMD Global on which you can unlock the bootloader since September last year. Even though they are part of the Android One program providing a stock experience with the operating system, Nokia phones aren’t really the devices which can be considered as suitable for modding. Coming to the Nokia 8 which offers more options for modding, it just received the support to the Pixel’s 3 Night Sight camera mode thanks to a ported camera app.

The app we are talking about is Google Camera and the new Night Sight feature announced with the Pixel 3 line-up allows capturing all the relevant details and clicking bright shots even when light conditions are disappointing. The ported Google Camera app is available for all the units of the Nokia 8 with Android Oreo and Android Pie installed and it is around 110 MB. The app can even be installed on several other devices from HMD Global, including all the devices starting from the original Nokia 5.

