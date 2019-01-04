Google’s first foldable phone reportedly in development under the Pixel line-up

2019 will be the year of foldable smartphones. After FlexPai foldable announced by the Californian company Royole Corporation, Samsung and Huawei will soon unveil their first foldable phones and make them mainstream. Even LG is expected to showcase a foldable phone, but it is expected to launch only in the second half of 2019. According to a tipster, Google will join the club with its first foldable phones under the Pixel line-up. Now new rumors state that the phone is currently in development, but there is no official schedule for its launch. Actually, we do not even know if it will debut soon.

According to the most reliable hypotheses, it will take a while before seeing a foldable phone by Google on the shelves. We may need to wait as long as two generations from now. The release of a foldable phone by Big G was expectable as the Mountain View giant has been working hard with Samsung for its upcoming foldable phone. As we all know, the support to foldable displays was recently added to Android Pie in order to guarantee a seamless user interface as well as a “continuative” experience when the users switch from a folded screen to a tablet-like wide display.

RELATED: Google’s upcoming Fuchsia OS confirmed to support Android apps

A known Russian blogger recently claimed that the company was working on various Pixel phones and the foldable device was one of them. At the moment, FlexPai from Royole Corporation is the only foldable phone ever announced and it packs the new octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset by Qualcomm that is currently the best mobile SoC from Qualcomm for the mobile market. It’s worth noting that Samsung already unveiled the Infinity Flex Display which will be in its upcoming Galaxy F phone that’s expected to be announced in March.

(Via)