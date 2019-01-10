Buy Xiaomi HUAMI AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 And Xiaomi CIGA Wristwatch For Lowered Price On GeekBuying [Coupons]

A growing number of fitness enthusiasts are resorting to using a smartwatch in order to keep a track of their health and monitor their activities.



With the evolution of the fitness industry, more and more smartwatches have been launched in the market. While these gadgets aren’t easy on the pocketbook, it looks like GeekBuying is bent on making steeply-priced smartwatches available to fitness purists who are living on a tight budget.

Keeping in line with that, a couple of top-branded smartwatches have now gone up for sale bearing unbeatable prices on the popular Chinese online store. In addition to taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can save more money during the checkout process. We’ll divulge more details about it in just a bit.

Xiaomi HUAMI AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2

Loaded with an impressive array of features, the Huami AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 is an irresistible smartwatch that is 50 meters water resistant. It sports an easily readable 2.5D capacitive touch screen with an HD screen resolution of 320 x 300 pixel, and Corning Gorilla glass on top for added protection.

It features an always-bright dial with a black screen. Moreover, this Xiaomi-branded sports watch adopts the reflective display technology that enables the dial brightness to automatically adjust based on the environment, giving the wearer an enhanced eye experience.

Given that it is loaded with top-notch features, it is hardly surprising that the English version of the HUAMI AMAZFIT Stratos smart sports watch 2 sets you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores. However, Xiaomi is now offering this coveted smartwatch at a dropped price on GeekBuying.

As a result, you can now buy the AMAZFIT Stratos smart sports watch 2 for just $169.99. This is a noteworthy 40 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $281.19, and there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can use coupon code GIZ_BTRYRIWQ to get an extra $35. In other words, you can reduce the retail price of the watch to only $164.99 by applying the aforesaid coupon before placing your order.

You can follow this link to avail the discount. It is worth noting that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

Xiaomi CIGA Wristwatch

The CIGA wristwatch boasts a reddot design award-winning construction that comprises an automatic mechanical case shape, a folding buckle styled clasp made using stainless steel, a square-shaped, 11.5mm thick case and lots more. The CIGA is a great choice for men who fancy donning a fashionable, yet business style wristwatch.

The CIGA wristwatch is water resistant; however, it should not be worn while taking a shower, swimming or diving in a pool. It comes with an analog dial display and the dial’s diameter is 40mm. Furthermore, it comes with 22mm wide and 245mm long band.

The black-tinted Xiaomi CIGA wristwatch usually sells for $247.72, but you can now buy it for a reduced price of only $149.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 39 percent drop in the device’s retail price. Alternatively, you can get a 24 percent off on the silver color version of the watch that normally carries a $247.72.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now get your hands on this appealing color version of the wristwatch for an unbeatable price of just $187.72 on GeekBuying.

Moreover, you can use coupon code GIZ_NEWOUTFIT2 to save $6 more and reduce the retail price of the feature-rich wristwatch to just $143.99 without breaking a sweat. You can follow this link if you are interested in grabbing this discount before the promo ends.