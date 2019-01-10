Get 18% Off On The European Union And Non-European Union Versions Of The Armor 6 Smartphone On CooliCool [$10 Off Coupon]

Marketed as the world’s top indestructible rugged smartphone, the Armor 6 was made available to the public in December last year.



The Ulefone Armor 6 is a great choice for adventure junkies who fancy staying in touch with family and friends even during their adventurous outdoor activities. There are two versions including the one that’s designed for the European Union region and a non-European Union version.

Much to the delight of Ulefone fans, the aforesaid versions of the Armor 6 smartphone have gone up for sale bearing considerably lowered prices on CooliCool. We will not only shed light on the discounts that you can avail on both versions but also show how you can save more money at checkout.

Ulefone Armor 6 Smartphone – European Union Version

This version of the Armor 6 smartphone is designed for those living in EU-28 countries. The phone sports an extra large 6.2 inches IPS FHD+ display with 1080 x 2246 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

This model comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage capacity that can be further expanded up to 256GB. It houses a 16.0MP+8.0MP dual cameras on the back and an 8.0MP front shooter for selfies.

This model would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now buy it for just $369.99 on CooliCool. This is a noteworthy 18 percent drop in the version’s original asking price of $449.99. But that’s not all.



Aside from taking advantage of this discount, you can apply coupon code ULFA6 to get an extra $10 off. In other words, you can bring the already lowered selling price of this model further down to just $359.99 with the help of the coupon.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black and red color versions of the Armor 6 smartphone.

Ulefone Armor 6 Smartphone – Non-European Union Version

This variant of the Armor 6 smartphone is designed for those living outside the EU-28 countries. It is powered by Helio P60 MTK6771 2.0GHz Octa Core processor and packs an ARM Mali-G72 MP3, 3 Cores, 800 MHz GPU, under the hood. It ships with 6GB of RAM and offer 128GB of expandable internal storage capacity (up to 256GB).

The non-European Union model of the Armor 6 usually carries a $449.99 price tag, but you can now get your tech greedy hands on it if you are willing to shell out just $369.99. This 18 percent discount will be valid for both black and red color versions of the rugged phone.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code ULFA6 and save $10 more before placing your order. As a result, you end up paying only $359.99 for the non-European Union version of the Armor 6 smartphone.

If you are interested in checking out the full specification of the smartphone and grab the discount before the promo ends, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.