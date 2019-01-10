Motorola P40, Moto Z4 Play design leaked through case renders

The designs of Motorola P40 and Moto Z4 Play along with their specifications have already leaked in the previous week. Leaked case renders of the Motorola P40 and Moto Z4 Play have surfaced to corroborate on the previous week’s leaks.

Motorola P40 Case Renders

The Motorola P40 case renders have revealed that the rear side of the phone will be featuring a vertical dual camera setup and a hole for the fingerprint scanner enabled Motorola logo. The cutouts for 3.5mm audio jack, bottom-firing speakers and USB-C port can be seen on the case of the P40.

The Motorola P40 will be the first phone from the company to arrive with punch-hole display like the Huawei Nova 4, Honor V20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s smartphones that haver released in the recent past. Rumors have it that it will be featuring 6.2-inch LCD display. The Snapdragon 675 chipset is expected to power the 64 GB and 128 GB editions of the phone with 6 GB of RAM. It is likely to house a 4,132mAh battery. Other rumored features of the Motorola P40 phone include 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear, a front-facing shooter of 12-megapixel and support for NFC connectivity. It will be an Android One device running on stock edition of Android 9 Pie OS.

Read More:Motorola Moto G7 series launch tipped in Brazil ahead of MWC 2019

Motorola Moto Z4 Play Case Renders

The Moto Z4 Play case renders have revealed that it will be featuring a round-shaped cutout for the rear camera. Rumors have it that unlike the dual camera setup on the predecessor Moto Z3 Play phone, the upcoming Z4 Play will be featuring a single rear camera. There is no cutout for the fingerprint scanner on the Moto Z4 Play which indicates it could be one of the first Motorola phones to come equipped with in-display fingerprint scanner. The Z4 Play case is also equipped with cutouts for 3.5mm audio jack, bottom-firing speaker and USB-C. Previous reportsv have suggested that the Moto Z4 Play will come with 16-pin pogo connector for attaching Moto Mods accessories on the rear like the predecessor models. Strangely, the case renders do not show any cutout for it.

The handset will be featuring a waterdrop notch display with slim-sized bottom bezel. It is expected come equipped with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. Probably, it could be fueled by Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset.

(source 1, 2)