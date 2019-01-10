Pre-Order Gome U7 Smartphone For Just $89.99 On Banggood

The Gome U7 was unveiled last year in August, much to the delight of those who fancy using a big-screen mobile device for watching their favorite videos and playing popular games.

Before we delve further into more details about the feature-rich U7 and the top-end specifications that make it an irresistible smartphone, it might interest you to know that the phone has now gone up for pre-order carrying a lowered price on Banggood. This pre-order will be valid for a limited number of pieces of the black and blue color versions of the U7.

There’s no dearth of top-branded smartphones that offer awe-inspiring features in the market today; however, these phones aren’t easy on the pocketbook. As a result, cost-conscious smartphone enthusiasts end up compromising on specifications as they aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a top-end phone, but that’s about to change.

The Gome U7 is now available for a dropped price of just $89.99 on Banggood — the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck. This is an unmissable chance to get a $50 off on the feature-rich smartphone’s original asking price of $139.99.

On the downside, this 36 percent discount will be valid only for the first 499 pieces of the black and blue color versions of the U7. The next 999 pieces will carry a $99.99 price tag, while the remaining 1499 pieces of the U7 smartphone will set you back $109.99.

An absolute bargain at this price, Gome U7 sports a 5.99-inch IPS, HD+ display with a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone packs a powerful MediaTek Helio P25 MT6757CD, 64-bit processor along with an ARM Mali-T880 MP2, 900MHz, 2-cores GPU, under the hood.

The phone ships with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers a hearty 64GB of expandable onboard storage capacity (up to 256GB via MicroSD card). Moreover, the dual-SIM smartphone houses a 13.0MP rear-mounted camera and a 13.0MP front shooter for selfies and video chatting.

Furthermore, the U7 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and is backed by a built-in 3050mAh battery. As far as sensors are concerned, the phone features a gravity sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, fingerprint recognition, and an electronic compass.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out the full specifications of the Gome U7 smartphone and avail the discount without wasting time. Note that 294 pre-orders were already placed at the time of writing.