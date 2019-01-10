Buy Tronsmart Encore Spunky And LK TE8 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds At Lowered Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

If you are a music lover looking for a cost-effective headphone that doesn’t compromise on quality, we got good news for you.



As part of its latest promotion, GeekBuying is now doling out noteworthy discounts on a couple of feature-rich earphones that usually carry steep price tags. As if that weren’t enough, we will show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout.

LK TE8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

The LK-TE8 supports binaural calls and boasts an impressive array of other features that make it highly irresistible earbuds. It features Bluetooth 5.0, touch buttons along with Apple Siri function that can be activated simply by long pressing the touch function button.

Furthermore, the LK TE8 offers an immersive 3D surround sound. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds come double-cavity sound holes and a charging box that also acts as a storage box, that supports QI standard wireless charging.



While top-branded wireless Bluetooth earbuds offering comparable features will not be easy on the pocketbook, the LK TE8 has now gone up for sale carrying a lowered price tag of just $39.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 20 percent reduction in the device’s original selling price of $49.99.

In order to extend this discount further, all you need to do is to apply coupon code GIZ_TPQYUMTT at checkout. The coupon helps you get an extra $7 off by reducing the earphone’s retail price to only $32.99. You can visit this link to avail the discount.

Tronsmart Encore Spunky Buds Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Stereo Earbuds

The Encore Spunky Buds’ true wireless setup enables the wearer to effortlessly pair and connect using Bluetooth. While it features the latest connectivity option that delivers a stable connection and enhanced range, these in-ear headphones are backward compatible with earlier versions of the Bluetooth.

Moreover, it comes with an IPX5 water resistance rating, which means it is safe from splashes and sweat and you can wear it during rain without worrying about inflicting any sort of damage to the watch. The Encore Spunky Buds adopt an ergonomic design for a longer duration of wearing.

On the downside, the Encore Spunky Buds do not come cheap. These coveted headphones usually sell for $67.87 but much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers, Tronsmart is now offering them for a dropped price of just $32.99 on GeekBuying.



If this 51 percent discount doesn’t impress you much, you can use coupon code GIZ_2019NEW1 and get an extra $1 off before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button. After applying the above-mentioned coupon, the earbuds’ original selling price drops to just $31.99.

You can visit this link to grab the discount, which would be valid for the black color version of the earbuds for a limited period of time. Alternatively, you can go for the white-tinted Tronsmart Encore Spunky Buds that normally sell for $50.99, but are now available for just $34.99 on GeekBuying.