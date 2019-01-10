Samsung Galaxy S10 unpacked event to hold on February 20
It is official! The Samsung Galaxy S10 series Unpacked Event will hold on February 20.
Samsung took to Twitter to announce that its next-generation smartphone will be unveiled next month in San Francisco. The date is a few days before Mobile World Congress 2019 which is scheduled to hold in Barcelona. The launch will also be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website.
Welcome to the next generation. Galaxy Unpacked on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/M1Gh0F9Fs5
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2019
The Galaxy S10 series is reported to have at least three models – a lite version that has been reported will launch as the Galaxy S10 E; the Galaxy S10; the Galaxy S10+; and a Galaxy S10 5G version. Samsung is also expected to announce a new Galaxy Watch and its foldable smartphone at the event.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the S-series and it is expected to be a big event. Although the launch will hold in February, the phone will most likely go on sale in March. However, registrations and pre-order may begin immediately after launch.
