Renders of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch codenamed Pulse leaked

A couple of weeks back, it was reported that Samsung is working on a new smartwatch bearing the codename “Pulse.” The smartwatch is expected to be the successor to the Gear Sport and is tipped to likely launch bearing the moniker Galaxy Sport considering that Samsung has since migrated ts smartwatches to the Galaxy brand with the Galaxy Watch. A couple of renders purported to be those of the smartwatch has now appeared online.

The renders were shared by Twitter tipster @onleaks who claims there are based on factory data. The Samsung Gear Sport came packing a 1.2-inch display and from the renders, the successor codenamed “Pulse” will also feature the same size. The device is said to come in black, green, silver and pink gold colors. The renders bear semblance with the design language of previous Samsung smartwatches but there is one obvious difference. That is the absence of fluted or toothed bezels as was the case with previous models. Instead, the bezels on the Galaxy Sport appears to be smooth but that doesn’t in any way mean it cannot rotate.

A previous leak had hinted that the Galaxy Sport smartwatch will retain the Tizen OS and come with 4GB of RAM. Since it would be the Gear Sport’s successor, its primary features will be fitness-related. The watch is also expected to come with Bixby as well as support for Bixby Reminder. This means that Bixby notifications on the connected smartphone will also appear on the watch. This feature is not present on the Galaxy Watch but may arrive with a firmware update later. Samsung is yet to reveal any detail relating to launching a new smartwatch any time soon but it is possible the new wearable device will be showcased alongside the Galaxy S10 next month remains to be seen.

