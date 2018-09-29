Samsung Galaxy Watch Golf Edition announced, starts at ~$360

At the Samsung Unpacked event in August, Samsung announced a new smartwatch – the Galaxy Watch. The watch succeeds the Gear S3 and brings an end to the “Gear” name. Yesterday, Samsung announced a special variant for golfers called the Galaxy Watch Golf Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch succeeds the Gear S3 Golf Edition. There isn’t any physical difference between the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch Golf Edition. The main difference is in the software. Samsung has included a Smart Caddie app in the Golf Edition.

The Smart Caddie app which was developed in collaboration with Golfzon Deca has details on up to 60,000 golf courses all over the world. It also tracks shot and keeps golf records.

The Galaxy Watch Golf Edition is priced at 398,900 Korean Won (~$360) for the 42mm version while the 46mm version is priced at 409,700 Korean Won (~$370). There is no information on when Samsung will launch it in other countries.

If you have been on the lookout for a gift for a friend or relative that plays golf, you might want to consider this.

