Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme 2 Pro vs Honor 8X: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is finally real. Despite the high expectations from this handset, it is just a slight upgrade if we compare it with the Note 5 Pro, but its launch price makes it a “best buy” in the $200 price range. But this is not the only device of this second half of 2018 to come with an impressive quality-price ratio. That is why we compared it with two other devices which we define the champions of quality-ratio of H2 2018: Oppo Realme 2 Pro and Huawei Honor 8X. Let’s discover which one should you pick if you are looking for a new smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme 2 Pro vs Huawei Honor 8X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Oppo Realme 2 Pro Huawei Honor 8X
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.9 x 76.4 x 8.2 mm 156.7 x 74 x 8.5 mm, 174 grams  160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm, 175 grams
DISPLAY 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD  6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 396 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD
PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz  Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz
MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot  4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot
SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS  Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI
CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS  Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
CAMERA Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0
Dual 20 + 2 MP f/2.0 front camera		 Dual 16 + 2 MP f/1.7
16 MP f/2.0 front camera		 Dual 20 + 2 MP f/1.8
16 MP f/2.0 front camera
BATTERY 4000 mAh 3500 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A 10W  3750 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A
ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot  Dual SIM slot

Design

If you want the most beautiful phone, you should definitely not go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro as it features a classic full metal unibody design similar to the one of Redmi Note 5 Pro. Oppo Realme 2 Pro is elegant and futuristic with its waterdrop notch, but its body is made of polycarbonate. That is why Huawei Honor 8X with its elegant and reflective glass back as well as its very narrow bezels wins the design comparison.

 

Display

Unfortunately, when it comes to mid-end smartphones, it is hard to find differences between displays. And it is the same with this trio of phones coming with the same resolutions, all with an IPS panel and with similar viewing qualities. I would pick Honor 8X simply because it has a bigger size: 6.5 inches. But note that you may not agree as it also features bigger dimensions.

 

Specs & Software

Oppo Realme 2 Pro is the king of performance on its price range, and we are not only referring to this trio of phones. It comes with the powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC by Qualcomm paired with up to 8 GB of RAM. It is definitely the best for you if you are an advanced user and you often play games, but you want to save some money. Further, this device offers amazing performance with multi-tasking.

 

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports four cameras: two on the front and two on the back. Both the setups feature pretty nice performances if light conditions are good and we choose this device as the winner of the camera comparison. At the second place, we prefer to put the Oppo Realme 2 Pro due to its brighter aperture for the rear camera, but differences are very marginal.

 

Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro wins even on the battery side as it has a bigger lithium unit with a capacity of 4000 mAh. Further, it has one of the most efficient chipsets out there: the octa-core Snapdragon 636. Xiaomi claims it is able to last for two days with a single charge. It will surely have a way longer battery life than its opponents.

 

Price

At last, there is the price. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in Thailand with a price tag which translates into about $216, Oppo Realme 2 debuted in India for just $192 and Honor 8X carries a launch price tag of $255. I would personally pick Oppo Realme 2 Pro for its better hardware, well-balanced specs and for having the best price.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme 2 Pro vs Huawei Honor 8X: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

PROs

  • Bigger battery
  • Better camera department
  • Affordable price

CONS

  • Same old design

 

Oppo Realme 2 Pro

PROs

  • Good design
  • Great performance
  • Dedicated micro SD slot
  • Good price

CONS

  • Smaller battery

 

Huawei Honor 8X

PROs

  • Bigger display
  • High screen-to-body ratio
  • Big battery
  • Affordable price
  • micro SD dedicated slot

CONS

  • Dimensions

