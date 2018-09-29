Samsung SM-G6200 phone seen on TENAA, sports dual cameras

A Samsung phone with model number SM-G6200 has been spotted on TENAA’s database. Unfortunately, only images are available at the moment. We will have to wait for TENAA to release the specs in a few days.

The Samsung SM-G6200 has slightly thick bezels similar to those found on the Galaxy J and A series. It also has a single front camera. The power button is on the right and the volume control buttons are on the left.

On the back of the device are dual cameras positioned vertically at the top left corner of the phone. Below the setup is a dual-tone LED flash while a fingerprint scanner sits in the middle of the phone. The back of the phone appears to be covered in glass and we can spot antenna lines at the top and bottom parts of the metal frame.

The Galaxy P30 or Galaxy P series does not exist at all. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 28, 2018

The phone which was certified on the 27th of September is being referred to as the Galaxy P30 by some. However, Ice Universe, one of the popular leakers who is known for Samsung-related leaks said a few days ago that there is no phone called the Galaxy P30. He adds that there isn’t even a P series in existence.

Nevertheless, we look forward to a release of the complete specs and the eventual launch of the device.

