Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets Cloud Silver color variant in the US

Earlier this month, we reported that Samsung could soon launch a Silver color variant of the Galaxy Note 9 in the US. Later, we reported that the new color option will make its way to over 30 countries around the world.

Now, the South Korean giant has officially launched the new Cloud Silver color variant of the Galaxy Note 9 in the United States. It will be available for purchase in the US from 5th October. About a week later, the Midnight Black color option will also be available in the United States.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Cloud Silver color variant will be available for purchase through Best Buy and Samsung Online Store. The 128GB Midnight Black Galaxy Note 9 will be available at major carriers and retailers across the country. Currently, two color options are already available — Lavender Purple and Ocean Blue, and both comes with neon yellow S-Pen.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features 6.4-inch S-AMOLED screen with Infinity Display design, which carries support for Quad HD+ resolution that’s protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor is powering the device in some markets while in other markets, it is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 chipset.

The phone comes in two models — one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while another packs 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Coming to the camera, the device features a dual camera setup consisting of two 12-megapixel snappers. There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy P30 release date nearing as it has bagged 3C approval in China

It runs Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom Samsung UX on top. The IP68 rated device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that also supports fast charging technology.