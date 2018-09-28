Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 4+64GB Wifi version discounted to 1299 Yuan (~$189)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is an interesting device with an 8-inch display and Snapdragon 660 on board. Today, Xiaomi is offering a discount of 100 Yuan on Mi Pad 4 4+64GB WiFi version, available for 1299 Yuan(~$189). It’s for the first time that Xiaomi is offering discount of 100 Yuan via JD.com. Buyers who want to own it can head over to the respective website, as there are chances that it might go out of stock very soon.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is offered in five different variants including LTE 4+ 64GB internal storage in black and gold colors available for 1469 Yuan. There’s another 4GB+ 64GB of internal storage variant in gold color limited edition available for 1469 Yuan. Well, the offer is applicable only on the 4GB+ 64GB WiFi Black color variant which is usually priced for 1399 Yuan. While buying, users can also choose, whether they need the protective case and tempered glass version or not by paying few bucks extra.

Additionally, Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 packs Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Snapdragon 660 AIE processor with 4GB of RAM. The tablet comes with an 8.00-inch touchscreen display having a resolution of 1920 pixels by 1200 pixels at a PPI of 283 pixels per inch. The tablet is powered by a 6000 mAh battery running on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 Operating System.

In the camera department, there’s a 13-megapixel camera on the rear side, while a 5 megapixel sensor is present on the front side of the device. It inbuilts AI face recognition along with intelligent gaming graphics.

Grab your Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 from the JD.com at discounted price of 1299 Yuan (~$189).

