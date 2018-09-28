Get The OnePlus 6 Smartphone For Just $579.99 On GeekBuying [Discount Coupon Inside]



Even months after hitting the store shelves, the OnePlus 6 continues to garner popularity among smartphone lovers who fancy using a big display mobile phone. Taking the phone’s popularity into consideration, OnePlus is now offering the well-received smartphone at a lowered price on GeekBuying.

The OnePlus 6 boasts an impressive array of features and is packed with top-end specifications that justify the $939.99 price tag it normally carries. In a bid to make this steeply priced phone available to the cost-conscious buyers, OnePlus is currently offering 37% off on the phone’s retail price.

As a result, you can now get your hands on the coveted OnePlus 6 smartphone at a reduced price of $589.99. On top of that, you can apply coupon code TOHMRYVU to save an additional $200, and reduce your already discounted grand total to just $579.99 before placing your order.



The OnePlus 6 sports a mammoth 6.28-inch OLED capacitive screen, FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. Moreover, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa core, 2.8GHz processor along with an Adreno 630 GPU, under the hood.

The aforesaid discount is valid for the 5GB RAM+256GB ROM version of the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The phone houses a 16.0MP+20.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 16.0MP front camera for self-portraits.

The OnePlus runs OxygenOS based on Android Oreo OS and draws its juices from a robust 3300mAh battery. Aside from that, it is crammed with useful sensors including fingerprint, hall, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, RGB ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and sensor hub.

You can visit this link to check out the rest of the specification and avail the discount, which is slated to end in 4 days.

