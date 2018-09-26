Samsung Galaxy P30 release date nearing as it has bagged 3C approval in China

Samsung SM-G6200 is an upcoming smartphone that is speculated to debut as Galaxy P30. It is speculated that the handset will be arriving with high specs along with cheaper pricing. The Galaxy P30 is rumored to be aimed towards markets like China and India. Smartphones are required to bag China Compulsory Certification (also known as 3C) before they are released in China. Today, the SM-G6200 has been spotted at 3C body in China which hints that the arrival of the Galaxy P30 may not be far away.

The SM-G6200 Samsung phone has received 3C certification from China. The 3C approval has only revealed that it carries support for 5V/2A charging. The appearance of the Galaxy P30 phone on 3C is an indication that the smartphone may debut soon. The smartphone is yet to appear on TENAA, the telecom regulatory body from China. Once it shows up on TENAA, its entire specifications and images will be revealed.

Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy P30 will be equipped with an LCD screen instead of AMOLED panel that Samsung has been using on its smartphones since several years. There is no information available on the chipset that will be powering the smartphone. However, a leakster has revealed that it will be featuring 6 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy P30 is rumored to arrive in 64 GB and 128 GB storage models. Also, it is expected to be available in gradient color choices of black, blue, red and pink. The handset was previously speculated to debut as the first Samsung phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but that rumor has been debunked.

The South Korean company is currently mum on the existence of the Galaxy P30. Also, there is no information available on the pricing of the phone. Since the month of September will soon come to an end, it is likely that the Galaxy P30 will go official in the last quarter of 2018.