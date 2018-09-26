Vivo NEX Purple Star Trail color variant in pictures: couldn’t be more beautiful

At a time when smartphone designs were becoming generic, Vivo wowed us with the launch of the Nex with a spectacular full-screen, notch-less design. Not yet satisfied, the company unveiled a new Purple Star trail colour variant a couple of days back. The new model poses before the camera in these pictures courtesy of Chinese blog Sina Technologies.

OEMs have been coming out with different colours patterns for smartphones and of recent, gradient colours seems to be gaining ground. The Vivo NEX Purple Star Trail color variant adopts gradient blue-violet color pigments on its back with star trails. The colors appear different at various angles of the light source. Overall, the multi-stripe colour variant looks very attractive.

The colour variant is what distinguishes this model from the regular NEX. It features a 6.59-inch display with a 91.24% screen ratio. The device also utilises an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The new variant packs a Snapdragon 845 chipset and comes with 8GB memory and 128GB storage. It is priced at 4298 Yuan (~$628) and is available from Vivo Online Store. See more pictures below.

