Nokia 7 Plus Android 9.0 Pie update delayed due to certification bugs

HMD Global had earlier confirmed that the Nokia 7 Plus will be receiving stable Android Pie update by the end of September. A couple of weeks ago, the phone received an update, but that was another Android Pie Developer Preview Beta version and not the stable one.

With September coming to an end, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has taken to Twitter to announced that the Android Pie update for the Nokia 7 Plus has been delayed due to “a couple of tricky platform specific certification bugs.”

However, he added that the bugs have been squashed and the company is “running final round of tests for quality assurance” of Android Pie for the phone. But he has not yet revealed the exact timeline for the rollout of the update.

We are expecting that the rollout of stable Android 9.0 Pie version should being next month. The phone was also a part of Google’s Android P Beta program, which is one of the reasons why HMD Global had announced that it would roll-out the Pie update in September.

The Android 9.0 Pie, which was available in beta phase since March this year, comes with a number of improvements, including new personalisation features, battery-saving optimisations, and tools that help tracking time users spend on the phone.

It also addresses the latest trends in smartphone designs with revamped navigational controls. It introduces a new gesture-based navigation system. There are also a number of other gesture-based shortcuts. It is also said to be the most personalised version of Android yet.

Read More: Nokia 7.1 / X7 (aka 7.1 Plus) hands-on images reveal a new color variant

In terms of specs, the Nokia 7 Plus comes with a 6-inch Full-HD+ IPS display and is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor. It packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with expandable support. There’s a 12MP + 13MP dual cameras on the back and a 16MP front-facing camera. Running on stock Android Oreo, it is fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support.

(Source)