Google Pixel 2 XL receives a massive price cut in India, now costs Rs. 45,499 ($627)

Google is all set to launch its next flagship smartphones — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9th October. Now, ahead of the launch of next-generation Pixel-series smartphones, the Pixel 2 XL has received a massive price cut in India.

With the new price drop, the Google Pixel 2 XL which was launched for Rs. 73,000 (approximately $1,005) in November last year, has now been reduced to just Rs. 45,499 (approximately $627), translating into a massive price drop of 40 percent. It is available for purchase online exclusively via Flipkart as well as offline retail stores across the nation.

The high-end variant, which comes with 128GB internal storage, still bears the price tag of Rs. 82,000 and has not yet received a price cut. However, we expect that this model too will soon receive a price cut, ahead of Pixel 3-series launch. We are also expecting a price cut for the Pixel 2 models soon.

To remind you of the specifications, the Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch QHD+ P-OLED display having 2880 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage.

The phone flaunts a a single rear camera with a 12.2-megapixel sensor, having f/1.8 aperture and OIS/EIS. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Running on Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box, the phone is backed by a 3,520mAh battery.

