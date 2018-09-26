Vivo V9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Oppo F9 Pro: Specs Comparison

In 2018, flagships smartphones are not the only solution to get a beautiful and performing device. You can bring an excellent handset even if you do not spend a lot of money, thanks to the upper midrange segment. Here we will show you a comparison between Vivo V9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Oppo F9 Pro, three devices known for having wonderful aesthetics, pretty nice performances, and even above-average cameras if we consider their price ranges.

Vivo V9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Oppo F9 Pro

Vivo V9 Pro Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Oppo F9 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 154.8 x 75 x 7.9 mm, 150 grams 156.4 x 75.8 x 7.5 mm, 169 grams 156.7 x 74 x 8 mm, 169 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 400 ppi, IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 409 ppi, 18:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio P60, octa-core 2.0 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Funtouch OS Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 2 MP f/2.2

12 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0

24 MP front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

25 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3260 mAh 3350 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 3500 mAh, Fast Charging with VOOC Flash Charge ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

The most beautiful, futuristic and original device of the trio is the Oppo F9 Pro. It features a diamond-like patterned glass back as well as very original gradient hues available (Twilight Blue and Starry Purple). Besides this, it has an amazing borderless display with the highest screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is definitely one of the most attractive mid-rangers.

Display

I would pick Oppo F9 Pro even when it comes to the display. It has a wide 6.3-inch panel with the LTPS technology, wide angles, and a high brightness. It is a very nice display, but note that the difference between this screen and the panels of the other two handsets is just marginal in terms of viewing quality and detail. Even the size is very similar. So do not choose your device by basing on the display.

Specs & Software

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Vivo V9 Pro are the ones I prefer in terms of hardware, as they come with the Snapdragon 660 SoC which I define better for advanced users if we compare it with the MediaTek Helio P60 found on the Oppo F9 Pro. If you choose the most expensive variant, you will get more from the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite as it features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. But note that Vivo V9 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro have a dedicated micro SD slot, while you can not expand the Mi 8 Lite’s storage. These devices all come with a highly-customized Android fork which offers nice additional features.

Camera

I believe Oppo F9 has the best camera. On the paper, it offers a brighter aperture as well as a higher resolution for both the rear and the front sensor. Further, it has nice AI-backed features in the software dedicated to selfies. Its secondary sensor can capture depth info for a better bokeh effect.

Battery

Oppo F9 Pro has the biggest battery and also the one that charges in the fastest way, so it is the winner of the battery comparison. It is powered by VOOC Flash Charge, a technology which can provide 2 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charging.

Price

Vivo just launched the V9 Pro in India with a price tag of $275, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite costs $175 in its base variant and Oppo F9 Pro costs $338. Oppo F9 Pro is the best, but with the actual prices, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has the best value for money.

Read More: Vivo V9 Pro with notched display and dual rear cameras launched in India

Vivo V9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Oppo F9 Pro: PROs and CONS

Vivo V9 Pro

PROs

Wide display

Good hardware

Micro SD dedicated slot

Nice selfie camera

CONS

Not so exciting rear camera

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

PROs

Wonderful design

More affordable

Good performance

Nice cameras

Big display

CONS

No micro SD

Oppo F9 Pro

PROs

Big display

High screen-to-body ratio

Nice cameras

Micro SD dedicated slot

Original design

CONS