Nokia 7.1 / X7 (aka 7.1 Plus) hands-on images reveal new color variant

A recent report has revealed that HMD Global is prepping up to debut Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus smartphones on Oct. 4. The Nokia 7.1 is expected to arrive with a notch-less screen whereas the 7.1 Plus will be equipped with a notched display. Like the recent Plus models from the company, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to release as Nokia X7 in China. Freshly leaked hands-on photos of a new Nokia phone has surfaced today. Since the images only reveal the rear side of the phone, it is difficult to identity whether it is a Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus.

The new images reveal that the handset is equipped with a glass rear and a metallic frame. It features vertical dual camera setup followed by a fingerprint reader on the upper half of the rear panel.

In the above image, the alleged Nokia X7 can be seen in silver white color. The rear design of the phone is not very different from the Nokia X6. The vertical dual camera setup did not sit flush on the rear of the phone. The images shown below suggest that the handset will be also arriving in a new copper brown color.

A recent report has revealed that the Snapdragon 710 chipset will be powering both smartphones. The Nokia 7.1 may sport a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Its SD710 chipset could be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It may feature an internal storage of 64 GB.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus (X7) is expected to feature higher RAM and more of amount of inbuilt storage than the Nokia 7.1. The display size of the Nokia 7.1 Plus is not known, but it is very likely to feature a notched screen that will offer an aspect ratio of 19:9. The rumor mill is yet to leak the pricing of the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus.