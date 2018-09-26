Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is now available for open sale in China

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 8 Pro smartphone, an upgrade to its flagship smartphone, which comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor – a feature that was missing in the Mi 8.

Now just one week after the phone’s announcement, and days after it officially went on sale, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is available for purchase in China through open sale.

The phone comes in two variants — 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The 6GB RAM model is priced at 3,199 Yuan (approximately $465) while the 8GB RAM model costs 3,599 Yuan, which roughly converts to $524.

As said, the major feature on the Pro variant is that it comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor, which brings convenience for the users to unlock the device. The device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch Super AMOLED display having 2248 x 1080 pixels screen resolution with a notch on top. In terms of camera, there’s dual 12MP sensors on the back with OIS and optical zoom. On the front side, there’s a 20MP f/2.0 camera sensor housed inside the notch.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, dual-band GPS, dual–SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB OTG, and USB Type-C. Running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with MIUI, the phone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.