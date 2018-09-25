Samsung Galaxy P30 color gradient variants, storage models leaked

Fresh rumors have claimed that the forthcoming Galaxy P30 will be the first Samsung phone to feature an in-display fingerprint reader. The South Korean company was previously speculated to introduce in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 flagship phone arriving next year. Probably, the company could be bringing Qualcomm’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology on the Galaxy S10, whereas some of the phones arriving before it such as the Galaxy P30 may feature an optical in-screen fingerprint scanning solution that are less accurate than ultrasonic counterparts. Coming back to the Galaxy P30, Samsung is also expected to debut a higher configuration P30+ phone alongside it. A new leak has surfaced to confirm on the color variants and storage models of the Galaxy P30.

According to Sam Mobile, the Galaxy P30 will be coming in storage options such as 64 GB and 128 GB. Many smartphone makers from China such as Huawei, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to name a few have released phones with gradient colors. However, Samsung has recently a released a gradient color variant for the Galaxy A9 Star smartphone in China.

The upcoming Galaxy P30 and P30+ could be the next smartphones to sport gradient color options. The new leak reveals that the Galaxy P30 will be arriving in Blue, Pink, Black and Red gradient color options. It is speculated that the first P-series smartphone from the company will be arriving first in China. The P-series is also expected to release in India to rival with other mid-range smartphones.

Samsung is yet to confirm on the Galaxy P30 moniker, but recent leaks have revealed that it has a model number of SM-G6200. The in-display fingerprint scanner is rumored to be embedded under the LCD screen of the P30. Samsung has been launching its flagship and entry-level phones with S-AMOLED displays. There is no confirmation on whether the company would be switching to notched display instead of 18.5:9 Infinity Display design that it has been using on its recent smartphones.

To rival well with Chinese brands in Asian markets like China and India, Samsung has reportedly decided to bring flagship features on its mid-range phones. The South Korean company seems to have already tried this strategy since it has already launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) as the first phone from the company with triple rear cameras.

There is no information available on the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy P30 and Galaxy P30+. Some rumors have claimed that the P30 duo may debut on Oct. 11, but other reports suggest it may get announced before the end of 2018.

