Honor 8X Max vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3: Specs Comparison

Big phablets are wonderful when it comes to user experience and they are almost as comfortable as tablets. But they are also huge and it is not so easy to bring them in a pocket without problems. But if you do not have this issue, getting a device like this would be a joy for your eyes. Honor 8X Max and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 are the biggest phablets launched in 2018 alongside Honor Note 10. We already compared the Mi Max 3 with Honor Note 10, while in this article we will compare Honor 8X Max and Xiaomi Mi Max 3. It will be a way more interesting comparison as both these devices are affordable mid-rangers while the Note 10 is a flagship.

Huawei Honor 8X Max vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Huawei Honor 8X Max Xiaomi Mi Max 3 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 177.6 × 86.3 × 8.1 mm, 210 grams 176.2 x 87.4 x 8 mm, 221 grams DISPLAY 7.12 inches, 1080 x 2244p (Full HD+), 350 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.9 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD), 350 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.2 Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI 9.5 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 MP + 2 MP f/2.0 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh

Fast charging 9V / 2A 5500 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Huawei Honor 8X Max vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3: Design

Xiaomi is not used to launch many midrange phones with flagship-like aesthetics, but Honor does. Honor 8X Max is much more beautiful than its opponent thanks to its reflective glass back available in three color variants: Black, Blue, and Red. It even has a waterdrop notch which only contains the front camera, as well as a thin chin. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is the classic full metal unibody device, so it is not anything special.

Display

On these devices, you will find two IPS LCD displays with an average viewing quality but a huge diagonal. Both are Full HD+ displays, but Honor 8X Max has a taller screen with a notch, while Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is larger and it does not have a notch. Given the marginal difference in viewing quality, it is all about tastes: choose Honor 8X Max if you prefer a taller display with fewer bezels or choose the Mi Max 3 if you hate the notch and you want less black borders while watching videos.

Specs & Software

Same hardware, with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and up to 6 GB of RAM. However, there is a small difference: Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is available in a configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, while to have 128 GB on the Honor 8X Max, you have to choose a configuration with 4 GB of RAM. While Honor 8X Max has the EMUI installed, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 comes with MIUI. It is a draw and it is again about tastes.

Camera

Talking about the camera department, I prefer the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. It has a dual camera setup on the back with the primary sensor borrowed from the Mi 8 and with a brighter aperture. It can click very nice photos in most of the light conditions, even though it is far from flagships.

Battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has a slightly bigger battery than Honor 8X Max, with 500 mAh more. And it can provide a longer battery life thanks to the bigger capacity and the wonderful Xiaomi’s optimization on its devices. Both support a fast-charging technology.

Price

In China, Honor 8X Max is priced €190 for the base variant (4/64 GB), while Xiaomi Mi Max 3 carries a price tag of €220. I choose Xiaomi Mi Max 3 as the winner of the comparison as it has a better camera and a bigger battery, and I do not care about having the best design on a so big phablet. But if you do, you are free to disagree with me and choose its opponent as it is very close in terms of specs and performance.

Huawei Honor 8X Max vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3: PRO and CONS

Huawei Honor 8X Max

PRO

Better aesthetics

Big battery

High screen-to-body ratio

Stereo speakers

Good price

CONS

Below-average cameras

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

PRO

Long battery life

Affordable price

Wide display

Good cameras

CONS