ZTE Axon 9 Pro to launch in mid-October in China

ZTE had announced the Axon 9 Pro flagship phone at the IFA 2018 tech expo at the end of the previous month in Berlin, Germany. Around three weeks ago, the ZTE A2019 Pro smartphone was spotted on the website of China’s TENAA authority. It indicated that the China launch of the smartphone could be close at hand. Today, ZTE has officially confirmed that it will be launching the Axon 9 Pro smartphone in the home country in mid-October.

The Axon 9 Pro’s TENAA listing has revealed that it measures 156.5 x 74.4 x 7.9mm and weighs 179 grams. The handset features glass panels on its front and rear with a metallic frame in between. It features a notched OLED display of 6.21 inches that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels. The display supports an aspect ratio of 18.7:9.

The Snapdragon 845 is present under the hood of the Axon 9 Pro. It is packed with a 3,900mAh battery that carries support for Quick Charge 4.0 as well as wireless charging.

At the IFA 2018, the ZTE Axon 9 Pro was showcased with 6 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The TENAA listing of the smartphone reveals that China will be receiving multiple editions of the smartphone. TENAA has approved 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants and 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage versions of the Axon 9 Pro.

The 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel vertical dual camera setup resides on the back panel of the Axon 9 Pro. The notch of the phone houses a selfie snapper of 20-megapixel. It will be arriving with Android 8.1 Oreo. Some of the other features of the smartphone include HDR 10 support, IP68 rating, face recognition and Dolby Atmos support.

The Axon 9 Pro is priced at 649 euros (~$755) for the European market. Since the base model of the smartphone is expected to feature 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM in China, it may arrive with a starting price of around $499.

