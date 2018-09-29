OPPO to launch new smartphone on October 10 in China; Could it be OPPO K1?

OPPO has released a new poster to confirm that it will be holding a launch event on Oct. 10 to announce a new smartphone. The company did not confirm on the name of the smartphone that will be unveiled on the said date. It is speculated that the OPPO PBCM10, PBCT10 and PBCM30 phones that were recently certified by TENAA authority in China may get announced in the next month’s unveil event. Rumors are rife that OPPO is prepping to launch a new K-series of smartphones. Hence, it is speculated that the OPPO K1 will be the name of the smartphone that will be debuting in the coming month.



The OPPO event will begin at 10:00 AM on Oct. 10 The TENAA listings of the aforementioned smartphones have revealed that these phones will be equipped with waterdrop notch screen along with glass rear with blue-pink gradient color.

The PBCM10 and PBCT10 models feature 4 GB of RAM along with inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The PBCM30 model has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. These models are driven by 1.95GHz octa-core processor.

These phones are equipped with 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that produces Full HD+ resolution. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is not visible on any of the three smartphones. The reason behind it is that they are blessed with under-display fingerprint scanner.

For photography, these phones feature 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. They are packed with 3,500mAh batteries and are loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

There is no concrete evidence to prove that the above models are variants of the rumored OPPO K1 phone. Hence, it is advisable to wait for further reports to confirm on its existence.