Redmi Note 7 tipped to debut tomorrow

Redmi, the recently split brand from Xiaomi will be launching a new smartphone tomorrow. The unveil event will begin at 2 PM (local time) and it will be held at Beijing, China. Since Redmi has not confirmed on the name of the device that will be announced tomorrow, the rumor mill has been speculating that it could be Redmi Pro 2 or Redmi Note 7 or Redmi 7 Pro or Redmi 7. Few minutes ago, reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed through a tweet that the company will be indeed announcing the Redmi Note 7 phone tomorrow.

EXCLUSIVE! There are rumours that Redmi (by Xiaomi) may launch Redmi 7 or Redmi Note7 but I can confirm that they are indeed launching Redmi Note7/ Note 7 on 10th January! I do not have confirmation about any other phone but will update as soon as I get any info!

(Off. pic below) pic.twitter.com/nvl7PMaivm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 9, 2019

The tipster has claimed that he is unsure whether the company will be announcing other devices alongside the Redmi Note 7. If the Note 7 is indeed launching tomorrow, the M1901F7T, M1901F7T and M1901F7Tv models that were recently certified by TENAA authority could be its network variants.

The TENAA listing has revealed that the handset measures 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1mm. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch display with waterdrop notch. It carries support for full HD+ resolution. The handset is packed with a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 7 handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with 48-megapixel primary in its rear-mounted dual camera setup. Apart from Black, it will be available in Violet-Blue and Purple-Red color gradient options.

The Redmi lineup from Xiaomi have featured Redmi and Redmi Note handsets priced between 599 Yuan (~$87) and 1,699 Yuan (~$248). Now that Redmi has been established as a separate brand, the upcoming Redmi Note series include high-end devices whereas the Redmi models may come with lower-end and mid-range specs. As far as Redmi Note 7 is concerned, it is rumored to be priced around 2,999 Yuan (~$439).

