Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi will be debuting a new Redmi smartphone with 48-megapixel camera on Jan. 10. Since Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the name of the phone that will be announced in this week, the rumor mill is speculating it could be announcing the Redmi 7 or Redmi 7 Pro or Redmi Pro 2. The Chinese manufacturer also seems to be working on another Redmi device – the Redmi Note 7. The handset has surfaced on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660 chipset on the benchmarking platform

The Redmi Note 5 Pro that was unveiled at the beginning of 2018 was powered by Snapdragon 636. In the second half of 2018, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 6 Pro as an incremental update since it was fueled by the same SoC. The newly spotted Geekbench listing of the Redmi Note 7 reveals that the Chinese manufacturer will power it with a better chipset. Through Geekbench listing it has been revealed that the Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6 GB RAM will be driving the Note 7. The handset will be preinstalled with Android 9 Pie OS.

In the single-core test of Geekbench, the Redmi Note 7 has scored 1462. In the multi-core, the smartphone has recorded 4556 score. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Mi A2 (Mi 6x) and Mi 8 Lite are the Snapdragon 660 chipset powered smartphone from the company. And now, the company could be prepping up the Redmi Note 7 as its next Snapdragon 660 chipset powered phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro that was released in India was made available as Redmi Note 5 in China. Xiaomi did not launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone. Now that the Geekbench listing of the Redmi Note 7 has appeared, it seems that the company may skip the Note 6 handset. The Redmi Note 7 may land outside of China as Redmi Note 7 Pro. Unfortunately, there are no other details available on the specifications of the smartphone. However, there is a possibility that the company may cut down on the size of the display of the smartphone by including a waterdrop notch enabled screen on it. Xiaomi hasn’t teased any features of the Redmi Note 7 yet which suggests that the handset may not be announced at the Jan. 10 event.