Xiaomi’s Redmi announces strategic partnership with TikTok to launch new products

Xiaomi has today officially announced through Weibo that the company is entering into a strategic partnership with TikTok (known as Douyin or Vibrato in China). As a part of this partnership, both the companies will join hands to launch a new product on 10th January.

The company’s partnership with TikTok (Vibrato) indicates that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could be exploring the online content market.

For those who are unaware, Xiaomi recently split its Redmi brand into an independent entity and has scheduled a launch event on 10th January in China to launch the newly formed brand’s first smartphone.

Huawei has been using similar strategy — Huawei for high-end phones and sub-brand Honor for budget phones. Oppo also started a new brand Realme last year, but within a couple of months, the brand split from its parent company to operate independently.

While not much information is available regarding the upcoming Redmi smartphone from the company, the launch teaser poster revealed that the phone will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Also, Lei Jun hinted that it could also come with USB Type-C port instead of a micro-USB port.

Recent TENAA certifications reveal a few features about the phone, including its glass back gradient design. It features a 6.3-inch display with waterdrop notch and is powered by a 3,900mAh battery. You can read more about it here.

As said, Xiaomi is holding a launch event in Beijing, China on 10th January at 2:00 PM (local time) to launch the first smartphone under the newly independent brand.