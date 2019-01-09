Redmi Note 7 rumor roundup: Specifications, features and pricing

Redmi smartphone brand that was recently born out of Xiaomi will be announcing a new Redmi smartphone tomorrow in China. Redmi series have always featured mid-range smartphones. However, the upcoming Redmi phone could be an upper mid-range phone with 48-megapixel rear camera. Even though Redmi has been teasing the smartphone since the beginning of this year, it is yet to reveal the name of the device. There is a possibility that it could be called Redmi Note 7 since the device with the same name was recently spotted on Geekbench. Last year, Xiaomi didn’t release the Redmi Note 6 handset is China which suggests that the company might have skipped it since it was just an incremental update over the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Probably, upcoming Redmi Note series may include high-end phones staring with Redmi Note 7 whereas forthcoming non-Note Redmi phones may comprise of budget-friendly phones. There are some contradictory reports that claim that the Redmi phone launching on Thursday could be Redmi Pro 2 or Redmi X or Redmi 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Launch Event

At 2 PM (local time) in Beijing, China, Redmi will be announcing the alleged Redmi Note 7 smartphone. Redmi has entered a strategic partnership with TikTok (known as Douyin or Vibrato in China) for the launch of the upcoming Redmi Phone. It is speculated that the company would be also announcing the Mi TV 4X Pro and sound bar alongside the Redmi phone.

Redmi Note 7 Specifications, Features and Price

In the previous month, Xiaomi President Lin Bin had released an image of a mysterious Redmi phone with 48-megapixel rear camera. Bin had also confirmed that the company will be releasing the smartphone in January. After the establishment of Redmi as independent brand at beginning of this year, the company began teasing on the features of the Redmi Note 7. The handset is codenamed as “Little King Kong.”

The predecessor Redmi phones have featured 3-stage metal and polycarbonate combination chassis. The purported Redmi Note 7 launching tomorrow will be the first Redmi phone to arrive with a glass rear. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed through a teaser video that it will be featuring 2.5D curved glass panels on its front and rear. A teaser video showing people stamping and jumping on the phone and another video showing a woman with high-heels trampling its display have revealed how durable the Note 7 will be.

Jun has also released official photos of the Redmi Note 7 to confirm that the handset will be available in Black and two color gradient options. There is “48MP AI Dual Camera” mentioned below the dual camera setup of the phone. The smartphone had appeared on TENAA with preliminary specs and images in the previous week. The smartphone measures 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1mm. It houses a waterdrop notch enabled 6.3-inch display that produces full HD+ resolution.

There is a vertical dual camera setup on its rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery. The recently spotted Geekbench listing of the Redmi Note 7 had revealed that it is powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. The handset is preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS. It could be the first Redmi phone to feature a USB-C port which indicates that it may carry support for fast charging. Lei Jun has also hinted that the handset could be priced around 2,999 Yuan (~$439).

Contradictory reports that have claimed that the company will be launching Redmi 2 Pro have suggested that it could be the first phone ever to feature Snapdragon 675. Hopefully, leaks surfacing ahead of tomorrow’s launch may confirm more details on the mysterious Redmi phone. A Russian tech blogger had shared key information on the unannounced Redmi 7 Pro handset in December. Hence, it is also being speculated that the Chinese firm may launch the Redmi 7 Pro tomorrow.

A listing of a smartphone labelled as Redmi X is up for reservations on JD.com. However, there are no other reports that have claimed the Redmi handset launching on Thursday will be called Redmi X. Redmi is also working on a Redmi Go Android phone. There is no confirmation whether it will be also announced tomorrow.