Smartisan schedules an event on 15th January to launch a new product in China

Smartisan has announced through its official WeChat public number that the company is scheduling a launch event on 15th January to launch a new product. Further, the company said that the event tickets will not be sold to the public but the company will broadcast the event live.

While it’s not yet known what product the company plans to launch, the “Let’s have a talk” event could indicate something related to the Bullet SMS — an instant messaging app from Smartisan. The service was launched in mid-2018 and many people saw it as a “WeChat killer” in China, which is a huge deal considering the dominance of WeChat in China.

The event seems to have been organized to launch a new product as well as address some rumors related to Smartisan. Recently, there were rumors related to the company shutting down or being acquired and it looks like Luo Yonghao, founder and CEO of Smartisan, is now planning to address those rumors.

A couple of months ago, it was reported that Smartisan was planning a massive layoff of about 60 percent employees because of the financial difficulties, having more than half of its income gone. That report also mentioned issues with the TNT workstation and that the CEO, Luo Yonghao was suffering from depression.

However, Luo Yonghao claimed the article to be inaccurate and even threatened to sue the publication. Later, Smartisan Weibo account shared a letter claiming that the post was filled with baseless accusations against the company and its CEO. It also requested the publication to retract the post or face legal consequences but the publication said it wasn’t afraid of a lawsuit.

Last month, the Smartisan official website stopped selling smartphones as every model was listed as “Sold Out.” It was also found that the company was experiencing supply shortage in Jingdong, Tmall, and Suning e-commerce platforms. This further sparked the rumors related to the company’s shut down. To know the company’s side regarding this, we’ll have to wait till 15th January.