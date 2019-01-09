Lenovo Yoga S940 laptop with marvelous edge-to-edge display and $1,500 price unveiled at CES 2019

The Lenovo Yoga S940 ultraportable laptop has gone official at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 tech expo. The Yoga S940 appears like just another ultraportable laptop from outside. Even the specifications of the new Lenovo notebook are similar to rivaling devices. What’s interesting about the Lenovo Yoga S940 is that it features a marvelous edge-to-edge screen with curved glass on it.

Lenovo S940 Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Lenovo Yoga S940 is fitted with a 13.9-inch IPS LCD screen that offers 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop comes in two screen models such as an entry-level variant featuring a 1080p display that supports 400-nits brightness and Dolby Vision and a higher HDR400 4K model with 500-nits brightness. It is the first laptop ever to support 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop weighs 1.2 kgs and it has a thickness of 12.2mm.

The Yoga S940 comes with in CPU variants like Core i5 and Core it 7. It features integrated Intel UHD 6320 graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to 16 GB of RAM. The storage capacity of the Yoga S940 begins at 256 GB NVMe PCIe which can be configured up to 2 TB.

The Lenovo Yoga S940 is equipped with Dolby Atmos powered front-firing speakers. There is a front-facing IR camera placed above the display facial recognition. The AI sensors present on the laptop automatically locks the laptop when the user moves away from the device. AI kicks in during video calls to kill ambient noise. The device comes with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports and it features Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana voice assistants.

The Lenovo Yoga S940 has a starting price of $1,500. The Chinese firm will begin its sales in May.

For more CES 2019 coverage, checkout this link