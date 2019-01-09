Pre-Order The Bakeey M26 Smart Watch For Just $39.99 On Banggood

It is imperative for us to take care of our fitness if we want to keep up with this fast-paced society.

There’s no dearth smartwatches and bands that can handle this arduous task, but these fitness gadgets don’t come cheap. If you are a fitness purist who’s living on a tight budget, it might interest you to know that Bakeey’s M26 smartwatch has now gone up for pre-order carrying a reduced price tag on Banggood.

The Bakeey M26 is GPS sporty smartwatch that can be described as a smaller version of a mobile phone on your wrist. The M26 supports Bluetooth calling feature that lets you make and receive phone calls without requiring your smartphone.

Furthermore, the M26 is an IP67 rated smartwatch, which means it can withstand nearly 30 minutes of immersion in about a meter or three feet of fresh water. You can wear it while washing your hands or taking a shower and even while swimming.

It sports an easily readable 1.3 inch IPS full touch HD color screen with high resolution of 240×240 pixels. It features GPS+GLONASS, GPS+Beidou triple positioning to enable faster and more accurate positioning and ensure accurate exercise records so that you analyze and enhance your health.

It also has a compass that guides you in real time regardless of where you go. The Bakeey M26 comes with a slew of sports modes that encompasses activities like outdoor run, running machine, walking, cycling, and climbing just to name a few.

Aside from the motion track feature that records your steps, distance, calories etc., the M26 smartwatch is capable of monitoring the height of your location in real time using altimeter and barometer. On top of that, it has can monitor your heart rate and blood pressure when you exercise.

The Bakeey M26 comes with a camera that lets you capture memorable moments without requiring a selfie stick. It can even monitor the quality and duration of your sleep so that you can figure out how to improve your sleep quality.

This feature-rich Bakeey M26 smartwatch will not set you back a pretty penny, unlike the rest of the top-branded smartwatches that are available in the market today. The original asking price of the M26 is $79.99, but you can now pre-order for just $39.99 from Banggood.

This 50 percent discount will be valid for the grey, red, green and the black color versions of the smartwatch for a limited period of time. You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.