Lenovo Z5 Pro GT powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset appears on Geekbench

Last month, at the Lenovo Z5s launch event in China, Lenovo also introduced another smartphone — Lenovo Z5 Pro GT which is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

Apart from a few changes in the specifications such as chipset, RAM, and storage, the phone is the same as the Lenovo Z5 Pro launched in November last year. The company has revealed its specs, features, pricing and release date. Now, a Geekbench listing of has surfaced online, revealing the phone’s benchmark result.

The Geekbench listing of the smartphone model L78032 from Lenovo is the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT powered by SD855 SoC and 6GB RAM. The listing reveals that the device scored 3,284 points in single-core test and 10,237 points in multi-core test. However, do note that the scores are probably based on the prototype device so the actual scores of a production unit could be different.

At the launch event, the company had revealed that that the SD855-powered Lenovo Z5 Pro is leading the AnTuTu benchmarks chart with an average benchmarking score of 368,480. In the benchmarking result, the Z5 Pro GT was placed at the top of the AnTuTu benchmarks list which featured Apple A12-driven iPhones, Snapdragon 845-powered Android phones and Huawei smartphones with Kirin 980 chipset.

The smartphone, powered by Snapdragon 855, packs a massive 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, something that we haven’t heard before. It features a Sony IMX576 24-megapixel sensor + Sony IMX519 16-megapixel sensor on the back. On the front side, it comes with a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie cameras.

The base model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at 2,698 Yuan (~$391) while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs 2,998 Yuan (~$435). There’s also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that will be available for 3998 Yuan (~$579). Finally, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 4398 Yuan (~$638) and the phone will go on sale in China from 24th January.