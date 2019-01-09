360 N7 Pro Red Edition with gaming-like design launched in China for 1,999 Yuan ($292)

When 360 Mobiles teased a new product launch in China on Weibo, based on the teasers, it was speculated that the company would launch a gaming smartphone. However, instead of a gaming smartphone, the company has launched a new version of 360 N7 Pro.

360 Mobiles has launched 360 N7 Pro Red Edition variant, which seems to have been inspired from a gaming smartphone design. While the phone’s design is the same as the standard model, it now has a red-colored accent and graphic of a gun on the back panel along with the laser engraved autograph of Zhou Hongyi.

The founder of the company, Zhou Hongyi is nicknamed “Red Cannon” and the phone is a tribute to him. The box contents of the device include a special edition box, certificate, Zhou Hongyi’s autobiography “Subversive”, an 18W charger with Quick Charge support, a custom protective case and 360 DM2018 headphones.

The 360 N7 Pro Red Edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The newly announced phone is priced at 1,999 Yuan which roughly converts to $292. It will be available for purchase in China from 10th January.

The smartphone boasts a 5.99-inch full-screen Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. However, the Red Edition comes in only 128GB internal storage.

On the back side, the handset features a dual camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel camera sensors while on the front side, it comes equipped with a 16-megapixel shooter. It features several new features such as AI anti-blur, AI smart exposure and AI beauty.

The device packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and there’s also facial recognition support which can be used specifically for application unlock. The phone, running Android Oreo, comes with USB Type-C port as well as 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.