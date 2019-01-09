Grab Great Discounts On A Wide Range Of MECOOL-Branded TV Boxes On GearBest

Founded by industry’s top talents nearly four years ago, the MECOOL brand continues to offer top-end smartphones, tablets, along with a slew of other intelligent equipment.



Aside from that, MECOOL is known for manufacturing TV boxes that meet the varied needs of cinephiles, avid gamers, and sports enthusiasts without emptying their pockets. In a bid to make these feature-laden TV boxes available to those living on a tight budget, MECOOL has launched the 2019 Top TV Box New Year Flash Sale on GearBest.

As part of the recently kicked-off event, MECOOL will be doling out up to a noteworthy 30 percent off on a wide selection of TV boxes. In order to simplify and expedite the search process, these TV boxes have been added to Flash Sale, Support Voice Search, Support DVB, Warehouse Deals, and Guess You Like sections.

Under the ‘Flash Sale’ section, you can avail considerable discounts on a limited number of pieces of the Mecool M8S PRO TV Box and MECOOL KM9 Android 8.1 TV Box. While the M85 Pro usually sells for $37.58, but the remaining 318 units are now available for just $26.99 on GearBest.

Likewise, the MECOOL KM9 normally carries a $67.99 price tag, but it can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $51.99. Note that this 24 percent discount will be limited to the remaining 167 pieces of the TV box for just two days.

If you are in the market for a TV box that supports voice search, you can head straight to the next section dubbed ‘Support Voice Search.’ This section features a limited number of pieces of the Mecool M8S PRO L, PRO W, PRO+ and PRO W TV boxes. You can avail big discounts on the remaining units of the TV boxes included in the aforesaid category.

However, if you have restlessly been waiting to buy a TV box that supports DVB but doesn’t cost a bomb, you can check out the TV boxes added in the ‘Support DVB’ section. Here you can buy the MECOOL KIII PRO Hybrid DVB TV Box, KII PRO Android TV Box, KI PRO Android TV Box and the M8S Plus DVB – T2 / T TV Box for lowered prices.

Similarly, the ‘Warehouse Deals’ category features select TV boxes from MECOOL that you can purchase without burning a hole in your pocket. The ‘Guess You Like’ section, on the other hand, is crammed with all sorts of wireless routers from top brands like Xiaomi, ASUS, and Tenda. These routers currently carry considerably dropped retail prices.

You can click here to check out the ‘Multimedia Heaven for 2019’ promotion page and take full advantage of the discounts before the promo comes to an end.