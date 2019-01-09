HiSense U30 with punch-hole display, Snapdragon 675 and 48MP camera spotted at CES 2019

HiSense, a well-known smartphone brand from China has showcased the HiSense U30 smartphone at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, U.S. The smartphone is equipped with punch-hole display like the Huawei Nova 4, Samsung Galaxy A8s and Honor V20. It is the first ever phone to feature the Snapdragon 675 chipset. Also, it features Samsung’s 48-meapixel camera.

HiSense U30 Specifications and Features

The specs sheet that was display alongside the HiSense U30 smartphone at the CES 2019 has revealed that it features a 6.3-inch O-Infinity display that supports full HD+ resolution. XDA Developers have confirmed that the handset does not feature the Infinity-O display from Samsung, but an LCD screen built by China-based Tianma.



The smartphone is fueled by “Qualcomm SM61560 octa-core chipset” that offers maximum processing speeds of up to 2.0 GHz. A Qualcomm spokesperson confirmed to the publication that “sm6150” is the internal codename of Snapdragon 675.

When it comes to camera, the handset does not feature the Sony IMX586 sensor that are available on Huawei Nova 4 and Honor V20 phones. The HiSense U30 is equipped with 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright CM1 as the primary sensor in its rear-mounted vertical dual camera setup. It is the very same camera sensor found on the Galaxy A8s phone. A secondary sensor of 5-megapixel is present in the dual camera system of HiSense U30. For capturing selfies, it features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The HiSense U30 is powered by a big battery of 4,500mAh capacity which carries support Quick Charge 4.0. For security, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock. The Android 9 Pie OS with Vision UI is available on the U30 phone. The handset lacks support for expandable storage.

The HiSense U30 unit kept on display at the tech expo bled light around the display hole. Hence, it appears that the Chinese firm had showcased the pre-production unit at CES 2019. The rear side of the phone features a cowhide texture.

There is no information available on the pricing of the HiSense U30. The smartphone will be made available for purchase in China, Russia and select regions in Europe in March this year. It will be available in two variants such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

(source 1, 2)